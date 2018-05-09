Ever since Reliance Jio entered the Indian telecom space, all the other telecom operators - including state-run BSNL - have been hell-bent on introducing attractive tariff plans in a bid to combat the disruptive telecom player. In its continued efforts to out-do Jio's recharge plans, BSNL has now launched a new prepaid recharge plan which offers unlimited voice calling benefit at just Rs 39.

The new Rs 39 recharge plan will give users unlimited local and STD calls pan-India as well as free national roaming in all circles, except Delhi and Mumbai. The plan is quite similar to the Rs 99 and Rs 319 tariff plans from BSNL with a lesser validity of 10 days. Besides, with the Rs 39 recharge pack, BSNL customers will get access to the company's Personalized Ring Back Tone (PRBT) service for free.

Along with this, users will also get 100 free SMS per day. Notably, the Rs 39 plan from BSNL also does not come with any Fair Usage Policy (FUP), meaning that there won't be any daily limit to how many hours the unlimited calling will be restricted to.

Also, the Rs 39 recharge plan does not come with any bundled data subscription. However, those who want data benefits in addition to the unlimited calling facility may go for BSNL's Rs 118 plan instead. The Rs 118 plan offers unlimited voice calling along with 1GB of 3G data with a validity of 28 days.

Furthermore, BSNL's Rs 39 recharge plan is among the cheapest plans to offer unlimited calls and is ideal for customers who make frequent voice calls. BSNL also recently launched a Rs 349 prepaid plan that would take on Jio's Rs 349 plan and offers unlimited voice calls along with 54GB data for a period of 84 days. It has also launched the Rs 99 and Rs 319 plans exclusively for those who only want the unlimited calling feature. Meanwhile, the government-owned telecom operator has been adding more and more subscribers to its customer base, especially after Aircel shut down its services. BSNL is also expected to begin its 4G services very soon.