The Border Security Force has planned to upgrade security at the borders in desert areas of Rajasthan to stop infiltration bids during summers. CCTV cameras, cobra wires and other surveillance equipment to strengthen our border with Pakistan, said BSF DIG, Ravi Gandhi.

"To help jawans beat the heat, we're going to put water coolers and deep freezers", he added. Temperature hits mercury more than 50 degree Celsius at the desert border in Rajasthan during summers.