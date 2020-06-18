(IANS) Actress Bryce Dallas Howard feels safe to return to the sets or "Jurassic World: Dominion" in the post COVID-19 era, and says she is grateful that she has a job.

"Jurassic World: Dominion" is set to resume filming next month in the UK.

Bryce said that she is looking forward to getting back to work and feels things are being handled with precaution. She opened about getting back to sets in SiriusXM's "EW Live", reports dailymail.co.uk.

"There's been a lot of communication. They are going above and beyond. We would never be going back to work if we didn't feel safe. And, you know, we're taking it one day at a time and I'm very grateful to have a job," Bryce said.

In the film franchise, Bryce is seen as Claire Dearing, who she portrayed in 2015's "Jurassic World" and then again in sequel "Fallen Kingdom" three years later.

"Jurassic World: Dominion", also featuring Chris Pratt, will be the first large studio production to start filming in England following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The sixth film in the Jurassic Park franchise began shooting in Canada earlier this year, but production had to be suspended following the virus crisis.

The film also stars Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern.