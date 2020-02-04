Bruhaz is 19 years old and with his debut music video called Fame's My Enemy he seems to have set fire to the social media world. All thanks to the melody and the spirit he has added in his debut song, he has gained a huge viewership for it on YouTube. So far the single has hit a 100K streams on YouTube and more than half a million streams on SoundCloud.

Bruhaz is the CEO of Trapbasics, his own record label which has upcoming artists signed all over California, Houston, Miami and New York.

Bruhaz is the first artist from his city to go worldwide in the field of international hip-hop.

Born in Mumbai and studied in LA highschool, he has come a long way establishing himself as a rapper. He was brought up under the influence of veteran artists like Eminem, Nas, Kendrik Lamar and new school artists like Trippie redd, Lil skies and DaBaby, he molded himself so well that his age did not come in his way in producing some of the best rap songs which seems to do waves in the music world. His music is a perfect blend of old school hip-hop and new school trap, which is vividly seen and felt. However, before his debut song Fame's my Enemy, he embarked with his first single as well, which is called Find Love when he was just 17.

It came from his home studio, and gained a lot of Hip-hop heads attention, in LA where he often goes to record his songs. This, however, was released without any brand or label. It did help to get some recognition that boosted him to embark with debut music venture that seems to be burning the web with is blissful voice. Besides, he also writes and produces music and earns off tune core and doing shows. He is currently working on an album, which is all about to release shortly. He often visits Los Angeles to release his songs and other work, and he intends to go long in his career of music. Bruhaz is also a pianist and started rapping since the age of eight. In his own words during the interview, he claims to breath hip-hop and do whatever it takes to keep growing.