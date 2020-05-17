Hollywood star Bruce Willis is ready to "save the world" in his "Armageddon" spacesuit.

The 65-year-old actor pulled out his iconic orange spacesuit from the 1998 film "Armageddon" that, according to his daughter Rumer Willis, he calls his "saving the (world) outfit", amid the COVID-19 pandemic, reports usatoday.com.

Rumer shared an Instagram picture of her father donning the complete costume.

She said his spacesuit is the "actual one from Armageddon", and after 22 years, the orange costume still fits him well.

Willis has been quarantining since March in Iowa with ex-wife Demi Moore and the couple's three children: Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, 26.

He also shares daughters Evelyn Penn, and Mabel Ray, with his current wife, Emma Heming Willis.