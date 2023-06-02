Harshita Kumari's journey from a conventional business family to becoming a renowned international scientist, cosmetologist, and Professor in the USA is a testament to resilience, perseverance, and hard work. Her accomplishments and dedication to her field have earned her recognition and admiration both nationally and internationally. Now, as a finalist of 2023 HautMonde Mrs. India Worldwide Season 12, she continues to inspire others with her remarkable journey.

Kumari's journey began with her outstanding academic achievements. She emerged as a gold medalist from Nagpur University, showcasing her exceptional dedication to her studies. Her passion for science and research led her to become the youngest faculty member to secure more than $4 million in research funding. This achievement speaks volumes about her talent and commitment to pushing the boundaries of knowledge.

Recognized for her exceptional skills in the field of cosmetology, Kumari was honored with Yardley's Best Cosmetologist Award for four consecutive years. Her expertise and innovation in cosmetic chemistry garnered the attention of the scientific community, leading to her to do a sabbatical at the US Air Force. Her contributions to the field have been acknowledged by the Board of Trustees, who commended her outstanding outreach work, particularly her initiative called "Magic of Cosmetic Chemistry." Through this program, she aims to ignite a passion for science among underprivileged children, showcasing her commitment to making a difference in society.

Kumari's research contributions extend far and wide. She has published over 80 articles in prestigious journals, authored several patents, and contributed to book chapters. Her expertise and insights have been shared at national and international conferences, where she has presented her groundbreaking work. Her dedication to advancing scientific knowledge has been recognized by the Royal Society of Chemistry, which awarded her the International Journals Grant Award to conduct research in South Africa.

Reflecting on her journey, Kumari attributes her success to a solid educational foundation. She obtained her Bachelor of Science degree in Cosmetic Science from Nagpur University, India, and pursued a PhD in Supramolecular Chemistry at the University of Missouri. Her postdoctoral work further expanded her expertise, as she collaborated with renowned institutions such as the National Institute of Standards and Technology in Gaithersburg and the Braggs Institute at ANSTO in Sydney, Australia. She has ongoing collaborations with renowned research groups at Durham University (UK), Stellenbosch University (South Africa) and Flinders University (Australia).

Kumari's research focuses on complex fluids, nanotechnology, microfluidics, neutron scattering, and drug delivery. She combines experimental and theoretical approaches to develop novel nano-architectures with applications in sustainability, green chemistry, pharmaceuticals, and material science. Her current research projects delve into the development of safe and effective cosmetics by integrating principles of modern biophysics into materials.

In recognition of her expertise, Kumari received a significant research grant of over $700,000 from AdvanSix Inc., a global manufacturer of nylon resins and chemical intermediates. The grant enables her to explore new proprietary surfactants for industrial applications and personal care products. Kumari's research aims to uncover the functional benefits of these surfactants, assess their sustainability and environmental safety, and compare them to leading benchmark products. Her work in this field showcases her commitment to innovation and developing greener solutions for various industries.

As an Associate Professor of pharmaceutical sciences at the University of Cincinnati's James L. Winkle College of Pharmacy, Kumari continues to contribute to the academic community and shape the future of cosmetic science. Her expertise in material and formulation science has paved the way for the development of novel skin-, oral-, and haircare products. With a focus on understanding the mechanisms of delivery and deposition of active ingredients, she strives to enhance the effectiveness and safety of cosmetic products.

Harshita Kumari's journey from humble beginnings to becoming a finalist of HautMonde Mrs India Worldwide 2023, Season 12 exemplifies the power of passion, dedication, and resilience. Her accomplishments as a scientist, cosmetologist, and professor inspire countless individuals to pursue their dreams and make a positive impact on society. Kumari's unwavering commitment to scientific research, innovation, and community outreach truly sets her apart as a role model and deserving finalist of this prestigious competition.