Britney Spears is at it again. The pop princess showed off her Yoga skills in a cute new video. The "Toxic" singer then posted a sped-up video of the workout to her Instagram account for the benefit of her 23.4million followers.

Britney could be seen arching her back and spreading her legs during the sweat session, before knocking out a few hip thrusts. She captioned the video, 'When my tree was still up.... lol ... oh how I miss it !!!! Hope you guys are having a wonderful day ... God bless!!'

Britney Spears sure takes her health and fitness seriously. It is known that the singer-songwriter has two children from her marriage to Kevin Federline. She got engaged to the rapper and DJ in July 2004, three months after they had first met. Reportedly, the two were married in October of that year, but by 2006 she had filed for divorce, which was finalized in July 2007. Recently, Britney has been trying to wrestle herself free from a court-approved conservatorship that's overseen by her father Jamie Spears.

Recently, Britney has been trying to get back her independence from a court-approved conservatorship that's overseen by her father Jamie Spears. The arrangement was apparently put in place in 2008 in the wake of her public breakdown in 2007, best remembered for when she shaved her head.

Britney Spears has been trying to maintain a healthy lifestyle even though those around her think she may be heading for trouble. Reportedly, Britney Spears completed a month of rehab a couple of months back and there have been those that have made a mountain out of a molehill claiming that Britney Spears may not perform again. However, it looks like Britney will be proving all her naysayers wrong and all we can say is, you go girl. You can check out the video here: