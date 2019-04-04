Looks like Britney Spears has reached her breaking point after taking care of her father, who has been not doing well for quite a few months now. Unable to take it anymore, the pop queen has decided to get admitted to a mental health facility.

Sources have told TMZ that Britney Spears has been distraught over her dad's illness. And after two surgeries to correct major issues with his intestines and colon, Jamie Spears' health has gone downhill since.

TMZ has also found out that Britney Spears admitted herself into a mental facility and apparently she will be living there for 30 days.

I don’t even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say. I will not be performing my new show Domination. I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart. pic.twitter.com/kHgFAVTjNA — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) January 4, 2019

Britney Spears has been affected since November, recently she announced that her Britney: Domination tour has been cancelled because the singer needs to attend to her father's health. The singer recently took to social media to announce her decision and explain the situation of her family. "A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We're all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him," she said.

Britney's father had helped her through her rough patch back in 2007.

The year 2007 was the famous year in Britney's life when she shaved her head after staying in a drug rehabilitation facility in Antigua for less than a day. That year, Spears even lost custody over her own children to Kevin Federline.

But as far as her dad's health and her mental health is concerned, the father-daughter duo will remain under medical observation.