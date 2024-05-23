A video of British TV host Andi Peters calling Priyanka Chopra as Chianca Chop Free has enraged social media. The video, that dates back a couple of months, has Andi mispronouncing and referring to Priyanka as "Chianca Chop Free" at Madame Tussauds in London. The video has angered the fans and followers of and Priyanka Chopra and also of the show.

What went down?

Andi Peters is seen visiting the Madame Tussauds in London to shoot for an episode of 'Good Morning Britain'. When he stood next to the Quantico star, he was asked by his co-host to name the celebrity. Andi fumbled and blurted out "Chianca Chop Free". Now, whether the mispronounciation was intended as humour or was a genuine mistake remains unclear.

The co-host then corrected him and said, "Honestly, Andi, if you're going to stand next to someone, at least learn their name. That's Priyanka Chopra, the Indian Bollywood actress who has become a huge star in America." Ever since, social media has lost its calm. While many are enjoying this goof-up, many are left enraged.

"If we mispronounced or even remotely said anything derogatory about his background or name.. it would be the end of story," wrote a user. "Someone needs to tell Andy Peters at least Priyanka Chopra has earned her place in Madame Tussaud's because he hasn't," another user commented. "Disrespectful," a social media user wrote.

"I used to like Andy - not anymore! That was really rude and it's not that hard to say her name at all!" read a comment. "Nah the amount of preparation people have before going live on TV is insane so I have no idea on how he missed this..." another comment read. "The trauma of sitting there at school and knowing they've got to my name because there's total silence and they're just staring! How hard is it to say PRIYANKA! It's said how it's bloody spelt!" a social media user opined.

"Don't think this was discriminatory, he just didn't know her name. 2: Priyanka Chopra of all the people is not the brown person we're dying on a hill for," a person opined. "Not at all racist bud just didn't know," another person said. "Priyanka chopra wishes she looked like that," another person commented.