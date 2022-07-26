Police Helicopter Attempts to Take Off And Crashes Close
Police Helicopter Attempts to Take Off And Crashes

A British tourist died after he was struck by the tail rotor of a helicopter near Athens.

The incident took place on Monday evening, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to Greek national broadcaster ERT, the 22-year-old man was in the helicopter along with three other passengers. They were returning from the island of Mykonos to Athens.

After disembarking from the helicopter, the man was severely injured by its rotating rotor blades, which were still turning. Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the accident.

