At a recent award ceremony, Radhika Apte nailed her look with her bright-wide smile as she donned a velvet short dress and she looked like a cool-chic as ever.

The actress was felicitated for her path-breaking performances in the digital space apart from her contribution to Indian Cinema. With this award, Radhika Apte has just added another feather to her cap, as the actress has been awarded this honour for the second time. Previously, Radhika was conferred the same award by Vogue Magazine in 2018.

Looking absolutely stunning, Radhika wore an uber stylish velvety dress with a combination of black and hues of pink. She completed the look with a prominent ox-blood shade of lip tint and looked every bit gorgeous at the event. The sartorial pick was definitely edgy and all things hot!

Riding high on the success of her recent projects namely, Andhadhun and the acclaimed web series, Sacred Games, the Indie star of Bollywood, Radhika Apte is known for her unconventional portrayals and continues to rule over the hearts of the audience with her work.

Radhika Apte's acting has spoken louder than her words ever since she made her debut with a short film, Ahalya- a character nested in the hearts of the audiences and the filmmakers, alike.

Radhika Apte will be next seen in a film alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui for which the actress has already finished the first schedule shoot in Lucknow, The pair was last seen sharing screen space for a web series