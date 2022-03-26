Fans are already on cloud nine with the premiere of Bridgerton Season 2 on Netflix. This season takes its inspiration from the second book 'The Viscount Who Loved Me' by Julia Quinn and will narrate the love story of Anthony Bridgerton.

While the first season surprised with the casting of Zimbabwe actor Rege-Jean Page, the second season will have British-Indian actors, Simon Ashley (of Sex Education fame) and Charithra Chandran as the leading ladies.

How can one be expected to play by the rules when the only way to truly win is by breaking them? Bridgerton returns for Season 2 on March 25th only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/JVBcrPiefB — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) March 9, 2022

Here is to hoping the daggers in the Viscount and Miss Sharma's eyes soon turn into daisies. pic.twitter.com/ouDgsCB2rq — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) March 24, 2022

The story revolves around a protective sister Kate Sharma (played by Simon) who disapproves of Anthony for her sister Edwina (played by Charithra). Now the eldest Bridgerton scion has to convince the older sister but she is well aware of his tricks. As he tries to impress Kate, the plat takes some dangerous twists and turns.

Miss Penelope Featherington, for what she lacks in presence she makes up for in penmanship. pic.twitter.com/vujgLoeQCS — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) March 24, 2022

The first season concluded with Anthony breaking off his relationship with singer Siena. He also informs Daphne and Simon that his commitment to marriage will be for the sake of duty rather than love. Season one also revealed one of the biggest secrets — Lady Whistledown of Shondaland is Penelope Featherington.

The changing of Kate Sheffield (the original name in the novel) to Kate Sharma is a moment to cheer for Indian fans. Indeed, the representation of South Asians, especially Indians, has become a common scenario in the Western media. Right from the jewellery of the Sharmas to the miss-and-blink Haldi ceremony with Karan Johar's film music in the background, this season seems to have many distinctive Indian flavours. Fans here will be super delighted to see the 'Kabhi Kushi Kabhi Gham' track in the background as the Sharma sisters make their entry.

Season 2 will have eight episodes. The show has been renewed for two more seasons. While the third season will focus on the second Bridgerton brother, Benedict, the fourth season will focus on the relationship between Colin Bridgerton and Penelope.