One of the biggest hustle-bustle every woman faces during her wedding is to find the best makeup artist. Your search finally comes to an end as we have got a reputed makeup artist who can fulfil all your needs. Simran Kaur is the name who is a bridal MUA and a hair stylist based in Delhi. With a diverse knowledge about beauty and makeup, she is widely considered as the one who has given some of the best looks during the wedding season. She has a finesse in makeup and hairstyling who gives a natural look which makes her artistry unmatched among others.

Her experience in the makeup industry is more than 7 years and till date, Simran has styled more than 350 brides from the country who have simply loved the looks created by her. Kaur offers a lot of services including bridal makeup, reception makeup, engagement makeup and party makeup. Apart from this, she also has various courses to offer including the professional makeup course, personal makeup workshop and other hairstyling courses. Simran believes to give the best makeup services to the brides because she very well knows the significance of getting dolled up during a wedding day.

Moreover, she has always brought something new to the table with regards to her looks which makes her the top pick among other makeup artists. Shedding light on her styling, she said, "My makeup and hairstyling artistry is very modern and contemporary. When I look at a face, I notice the bare features and I understand what I can do to make the face prettier. Experimenting with looks is something which I love to do and I am glad that all the new looks I have tried on my clients have been appreciated by one and all." Living true to her work, Simran Kaur has won several awards including the best makeup artist award at the Ravishing Wedding Awards 2018.