Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday claimed to have achieved a big breakthrough in the Kathua terror attack by arresting two Over Ground Workers (OGWs) for supporting terrorists involved in ambushing an Army vehicle in the Machedi area.

According to reports Kathua Police at the Police Station Malhar arrested two OGWs for supporting terror-related activities.

These individuals were also found to have purposefully withheld crucial information by not disclosing it to police in time. Both individuals deliberately chose not to disclose vital information to the police, thereby obstructing efforts to prevent terrorist actions.

According to police, over persons have been questioned in connection with this case, whereas preventive measures have been taken against more than 40 individuals to mitigate further risks and disrupt any potential support systems for terrorist activities.

"Through meticulous investigation, two OGWs have been arrested for supporting terrorists involved in ambushing an Army vehicle. Accordingly, a case FIR No. 18/2024 U/S 61(1),113,147,150/ BNS 2/3 EIMCO Act was registered at PS Malhar whereas further investigation is going on", police said.

Four soldiers lost their lives as terrorists ambushed Army vehicle in Kathua

Four soldiers lost their lives in the line of duty when terrorists ambushed an Army vehicle in the usually "peaceful" Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on June 9. This attack resulted in the tragic deaths of four soldiers and left six others critically injured.

The ambush occurred on the Machedi-Kindli-Malhar road near Badnota village in Lohai Malhar, Billawar, approximately 150 kilometers from the district headquarters of Kathua. The terrorists hurled grenades and opened fire on Army vehicles that were on a routine patrol.

After hurling grenades, the terrorists began indiscriminate firing on the vehicle. The security forces retaliated, but the terrorists managed to escape into the nearby forest, using the dense vegetation to their advantage.

Reinforcements were quickly dispatched to the area to locate and neutralize the terrorists. An official confirmed that a total of ten soldiers were injured, with four succumbing to their injuries later.

This incident marks the first ambush of its kind in Kathua district. Historically, Kathua had remained relatively unaffected during the peak of terrorism. However, in recent years, the entire Jammu region has seen an uptick in terrorist activity, with attacks now being reported from areas previously considered safe.

July 9 was the second major terror attack in Kathua. Earlier, on June 11 and 12, security forces engaged in an encounter that resulted in the deaths of two terrorists. A significant cache of arms, ammunition, dry fruits, medicines, batteries, and walkie-talkie sets were recovered from them.

This encounter followed a deadly attack on a pilgrims' bus in Reasi on June 9, which was returning from the Shiv Khori cave temple. Nine devotees were killed and 33 were injured in this attack, which was orchestrated by Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Abu Hamza.