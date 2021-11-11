A day after arresting the wife of one of the cops allegedly involved in a sensational Arnia shooting case, Jammu Police Wednesday arrested three accused involved in this incident wherein a cop used his service AK-47 rifle in a group clash.

Three persons included two real brothers were killed in the bloody clash, which took place on Friday in the border town of Arnia in the Jammu district.

Giving details, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu Chandan Kohli informed that on Wednesday morning reliable information was received by Special Investigation Team (SIT) about the presence of all accused in Kathua.

"Three teams were constituted under SDPO RS Pura Shabir Khan comprising of Harjeet Singh SHO Arnia, Jaipaul Sharma SHO RS Pura and Sultan Mirza SHO Miran Sahib, which finally zeroed in on accused in the outskirts of Kathua and finally arrested them along with one of their accomplice with the support of Kathua Police. This has been done under the supervision of SP Hqrs Ramnish Gupta," SSP said.

Those who were arrested included Sadiq Ali Chowdhary son of Naseeb Ali of Arnia, Bhupinder Singh son of Amreek Singh of RS Pura (both constables of J&K Police). Both the arrested constables are the main accused in the triple murder. One Gulab Din alias Ghaia son of Mareed Ali of Sarore, Samba who harbouring the accused, was also arrested.

Constable Sadiq Ali's wife was arrested for hiding a weapon of offense

Police have arrested Janu Bano, wife of suspended constable Sadiq Ali, and recovered the AK-47 rifle used by the constables in the firing.

The arrested lady had reportedly hidden the weapon of offense in fields so she was arrested for providing logistic support to the accused. According to police, an AK-47 rifle was found in a hideout in the Arnia belt on the disclosure of the wife of one of the absconding cops.

J&K Police cop uses service AK-47 rifle to kill three persons of the opponent group

As per the initial investigation conducted by the local police, two constables of Jammu and Kashmir Police namely Bhupinder Singh and Sadiq Ali were involved in the firing incident in which three persons including two brothers were killed, and one person is still battling for life in the hospital.

Sources said that during the shootout, a service AK-47 rifle was used and the fired shells were also found on the spot. Cash and land dispute has been assumed as the reason behind the incident. However, cops continue their investigation to ascertain the exact facts.

"A firing incident took place on November 5 2021 in which four persons received bullet injuries out of which two died on the spot while the third person succumbed to his injuries at GMC Jammu. After the incident accused fled from the spot and dumped the weapon of the offence in a hideout," SSP said.

On this, an instant case FIR no. 77/2021 U/S 302/307IPC, 3/25, 4/25 Arms Act got registered in Police station Arnia and investigation started.

The deceased were identified as Sabar Chowdhary, Arif Chowdhary, and Babar Chowdhary, all residents of tehsil RS Pura district Jammu. Parveen Kumar is battling for life in GMC Jammu.