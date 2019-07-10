India have been put into a very dangerous position by New Zealand's new ball bowlers who dismissed India's best three batsmen in the first four over. The Indian innings seemed to be comfortable against Trent Boult in the first over but things got out of control in the very next over as Mark Henry got the big scalp of Rohit Sharma who edged an away going delivery to the wicket keeper.

This was a big blow but after scoring three hundreds in a row, a failure couldn't have been ruled out. But then Boult gave India an ever bigger hit by trapping Virat Kohli leg before wicket through a beautiful inswinger. Kohli went for the review but the ball clipping the bails.

India's situation was made even more grim when Mark Henry got KL Rahul out through another outswinger. Indian were 5/3 in just four overs. Both Boult and Henry are bowling well and now have the combination of wicketkeepers batting at the crease – Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik. It looks very difficult for India from hereon as New Zealand have couple of more good bowlers to come – Lockie Ferguson and Mitchell Santner to come and the pitch is expected to get slower and difficult to score on.