Union Chemical and Fertiliser Minister DV Sadananda Gowda collapsed while getting down from his car in Chitradurga.

Gowda was admitted to Basaveshwara teaching hospital in Chitradurga in Karnataka after he collapsed on Sunday, January 3.

Sadananda Gowda collapsed while he was getting into a car due to low blood pressure and sugar levels while he was returning to Bengaluru after participating in BJP core committee meeting held in Shivamogga the previous night.

Gowda, who was on way to Bengaluru from Shivamogga, had halted at a hotel in Chitradurga for lunch when he took ill.

Gowda's health condition is stable

"Gowda, 67, suddenly fell ill at Chitradurga due to low blood sugar level and was rushed to Bengaluru for treatment at a private hospital. His health condition is stable," his secretary Suresh Bhat said.

"Gowda fell down while getting out of car for lunch at the hotel in Chitradurga due to sudden drop in his blood sugar level. After check-up at Basaveshwara hospital in the town, he was driven in an ambulance to Bengaluru, with the state police clearing the state highway of vehicular traffic," Bhat added.