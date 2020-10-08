Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away in Delhi on Thursday. The minister had recently undergone major heart surgery in a Delhi hospital and his condition remained critical. He had also been hospitalized for the last few weeks.
In an emotional tweet, the late politician's son Chirag Paswan wrote: "Papa .... Now you are not in this world but I know you are always with me wherever you are. Miss you Papa." Chirag also posted a throwback photo of his father hugging him when he was a child.
पापा....अब आप इस दुनिया में नहीं हैं लेकिन मुझे पता है आप जहां भी हैं हमेशा मेरे साथ हैं।— युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@iChiragPaswan) October 8, 2020
Miss you Papa... pic.twitter.com/Qc9wF6Jl6Z
Paswan had been in politics for more than five decades and is more noted among the Dalit leaders. The Indian politician from Bihar was the Cabinet Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. Paswan was eight-time Lok Sabha member and current Rajya Sabha MP.
Mourning loss of Paswan
A lot of politicians have expressed grief and expressed condolences over the passing of the veteran politician.
I am very sorry to hear the sad news of untimely demise of Rambilas Bhai. I am reminded of the unbroken relationship of the past 45 years and all the social, political battles. Rambilas brother, you left early. I am not in a position to say anything more than this" - Lalu Prasad Yadav.