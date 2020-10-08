Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away in Delhi on Thursday. The minister had recently undergone major heart surgery in a Delhi hospital and his condition remained critical. He had also been hospitalized for the last few weeks.

In an emotional tweet, the late politician's son Chirag Paswan wrote: "Papa .... Now you are not in this world but I know you are always with me wherever you are. Miss you Papa." Chirag also posted a throwback photo of his father hugging him when he was a child.

पापा....अब आप इस दुनिया में नहीं हैं लेकिन मुझे पता है आप जहां भी हैं हमेशा मेरे साथ हैं।

Miss you Papa... pic.twitter.com/Qc9wF6Jl6Z — युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@iChiragPaswan) October 8, 2020

Paswan had been in politics for more than five decades and is more noted among the Dalit leaders. The Indian politician from Bihar was the Cabinet Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. Paswan was eight-time Lok Sabha member and current Rajya Sabha MP.

Mourning loss of Paswan

A lot of politicians have expressed grief and expressed condolences over the passing of the veteran politician.