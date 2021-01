Following heavy rains in Udupi for the last month, nature took a wild turn on Wednesday. Lightning struck a hotel near All India Radio building, post which it was gutted in the fire.

There's no word on any casualties, but damage to the building is significant.

Several parts of the coast have received untimely rain along with strong wind and thunder. Due to this, farmers have been worried that the areca nut inflorescence would be adversely affected, reducing the yield.

More details are awaited.