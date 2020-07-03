As many as 19 Sikh pilgrims were killed and nine others were injured when a train rammed into a passenger bus/van in Pakistan on Friday, July 3. According to reports, the accident happened when a passenger vehicle collided with Karachi to Lahore train Shah Hussain Express in Pakistan.

The injured and the bodies of the dead people have been shifted to a local hospital. Meanwhile, five out of the nine injured are said to be critical.

The railway officials said that the accident took place when the train was crossing without a barrier.

The District Police Officer Sheikhupura Ghazi Salahuddin, confirmed to a local Pak news channel that, "15 pilgrims lost their lives as the Lahore-bound train from Karachi met with an accident near Farooqabad railway station."

Imran Khan expresses grief

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed grief over the loss of the lives in the Sheikhupura accident. Kahn has asked the authorities to provide best medical treatment to the wounded.

(More details awaited)