Days after the devastation that wreaked havoc on in Uttarakhand, a new tragedy has struck Bhutan. An under-construction bride collapsed on Tuesday. The bridge was being constructed by Border Roads Organisation of Bhutan and was nearing competition.

According to reports, three workers were killed in the incident and 6 are missing. Search and rescue operation was stopped at 8 p.m. The Royal Bhutan Army and other officials, including Project DANTAK chief engineer, assisted in the search and rescue. More details are awaited.

The Wangchu Bridge, 204-meter long, was being built on the 12-kilometre Damchu-Haa Link Road. The bridge would have connected Chuzom-Haa road at Wanakha, Paro.