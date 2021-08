Tensions are high in J&K as the second anniversary of Article 370 abrogation approaches. Launching a cowardly attack to disrupt the peace and harmony in J&K, unidentified terrorists attacked a police party in Khanyar area of Srinagar in Kashmir.

As a result of this attack, one police officer and a civilian were injured. Both the victims suffered bullet injuries and were rushed to the hospital.

More details are awaited.