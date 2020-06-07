Following complaints of a suspected gas leak in some parts of eastern and central Mumbai has created panic. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) received complaints of a foul gas smell in areas of Chembur, Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli & Powai, following which fire brigades were dispatched to the scene to locate the source.

BMC has urged residents of the areas not to panic as the situation is being closely monitored. BMC also advised people to put a wet towel or cloth on the face, covering nose and mouth if the foul smell is causing problems.

Users have been posting complaints about the pungent smell causing nausea and headache. One user said the strong pungent smell was there for a few hours at least.

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray said the BMC disaster control room and Mumbai Fire Brigade are working to address the matter. The Source of the foul smell is yet to be identified.

This is a developing story...