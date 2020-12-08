A Chicago-based singer, Ann Marie, has been arrested in Atlanta over the counts of allegedly shooting a man in the head.

The 25-year-old Joann Marie Slater, who goes by her stage name, Ann Marie, was booked in an Atlanta jail on December 2 and charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The incident

As per the latest reports, the alleged shooting occurred at a hotel in Buckhead on December 1. CBS 46 further reported that the responding officers found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his head. The unnamed man was responsive when the help arrived and was then taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. However, he was later declared to be in critical condition.

As per CBS 46, "Secret" singer Ann Marie claimed to the officers that the gun had fallen off a table in the room, going off and hitting the man in the head. Ann Marie was reportedly too distraught as per the responding officers and kept asking about the unnamed man's health condition. The victim and Ann had grown up together and were visiting from Chicago.

The responding officers added that Ann Marie was screaming very loud and had to be removed from the crime scene.

Who is Ann Marie?

The 25-year-old Ann Marie got the limelight after her 2018 song, "Secret," was declared hit by Billboard after staying four weeks on 22nd position. With time, she has had several albums under her belt, namely Ann Marie, Unf**witable, Triploar, Tripolar 2, and Misunderstood.

(This is a developing story. To be further updated)