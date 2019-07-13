Twitter/Wimbledon

Shattering hopes of Serena Williams to equal Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam titles, Romania's Simona Halep registered a comprehensive straight-sets 6-2, 6-2 victory over her to win the oldest Grand Slam's women's singles title for the first time. This was a momentous occasion, not just for her but also her country as she was the first Romanian to be crowned singles champion at SW19.

Unable to contain her joy on registering this momentous triumph, Halep said, in her post-match interview: "It was the best match. I have worked a lot for this moment. It's an honour to play in front of the Royal Box. I don't have the words to explain. I had nerves! My stomach was not well before the match, but I came on court and gave my best. It's something special and I'll never forget this day."

She also mentioned her mother and how it motivated her to strive for this memorable achievement. "It's my mum's dream. She said that if I want to do something in tennis it is to play in the Wimbledon final. I told people in the locker room that if I win I will get membership for life, it was one of the motivations for me."

The newly crowned champion also talked about the hard work she put into her game to succeed on the grass court. "I have worked a lot to change my game, to be able to win matches on grass. It was an amazing tournament and I can't wait to come back. It's been an honour," a joyous Halep revealed.