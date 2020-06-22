Former Gujarat chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela stepped down from the post of National General Secretary of Nationalist Congress Party days after the NCP removed him from the post of state president. Vaghela also resigned from the Active Membership of the party.

Taking to Twitter, Shankersinh Vaghela wrote, "I tender my resignation from the post of National General Secretary of @NCPspeaks and from Active Membership of the party."

Who is Shankersinh Vaghela?

Veteran NCP leader Shankersinh Vaghela was the former Gujarat CM who recently said that he will put "his own contestants" without NCP, BJP and Congress to contest polls at municipality, zilla panchayat and Vidhan Sabha by-elections in Gujarat. This happened two days after NCP removed him from the post of Gujarat state chief.

Vaghela was replaced by Jayant Patel, a former MLA from Umreth in Anand.

Vaghela had also said that he was not aware of his ouster as NCP Gujarat chief by the party's high command.

However, he had earlier hinted about his resignation from the party and said a decision on the matter will be taken soon.