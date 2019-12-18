With CAA protests spreading across India, the Bengaluru Police have imposed Section 144 in Karnataka on Wednesday, December 18. The prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code will be in place from Thursday ( December 19) till December 21. The orders were issued in view of the law and order situation, the city police said.

Speaking to a news agency, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said, "A bandh has been called by a consortium of Left-wing and Muslim organisations tomorrow in Karnataka." Rao confirmed that Section 144 will be imposed throughout Bengaluru including Rural district from tomorrow 6 am for the next 3 days.

Intelligence reports suggested that miscreants wanted to cause harm in the name of "protests", reports news agency ANI.