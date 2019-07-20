She has been struggling this year but Olympic silver medalist PV Sindhu seems to be back to her best. Sindhu crushed China's best hope and All England champion Chen Yufei in a one-sided contest 21-19, 21-10 at the 2019 Indonesia Open Super 1000 event in BWF World Tour.

The match started on an even keel with Chen appearing in good form. But Sindhu showed great defence and managed to keep up with her Chinese opponent. The game was evenly poised at the first break in the first game. Both players were showing admirable defence and Yufei was playing some good shots. This allowed her to get a four-point lead. But then, Sindhu started to get momentum behind her and started playing some brilliant shots. What was impressive was Sindhu's net play as she didn't concede a single point when exchanging net shots.

The first game went down to the wire but Sindhu managed to win it 21-19. The second game started well with the Chinese racing to a 4-0 lead. It seemed that the change of ends was favouring Yufei but then Sindhu tightened up her game and with her good shots turned the tables. After the mid-game break, it seemd that Yufei was out of steam or no longer interested in giving a fight. Sindhu bulldozed her opponent and raced to a comprehensive victory.

She will now face Akane Yamaguchi in the final to win her first World Tour title this year.