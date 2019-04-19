In the middle of the Lok Sabha elections 2019, Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi has quit the party following a public fallout on Twitter on Wednesday (April 16). Priyanka Chaturvedi hit out at the Congress party after her party bosses for reinstating Congress workers who had been thrown out last year for allegedly misbehaving with her.

Taking to Twitter, Chaturvedi wrote, "Deeply saddened that lumpen goons get prefence in @incindia over those who have given their sweat and blood. Having faced brickbats and abuse across board for the party but yet those who threatened me within the party getting away with not even a rap on their knuckles is unfortunate."

Speculation is rife that the Congress spokesperson tendered her resignation late on Thursday night after which she removed any mention of the party from her Twitter bio. In fact, her bio no longer carrier the words 'National Spokesperson, AICC', enlisting her roles in the party.

Chaturvedi spoke out against the Congress party while re-tweeting a journalist who attached a photo of a Congress notice that talked about how Priyanka Chaturvedi had recently complained about a few party leaders misbehaving with her.

Here is Priyanka Chaturvedi's resignation letter to Congress president Rahul Gandhi.