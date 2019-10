Former Union Minister P Chidambaram, who was arrested in connection with the alleged money laundering case relating to INX Media by the CBI, gets bail on Tuesday, October 22. The Supreme Court announced the decision at least two months after he was arrested.

However, Chidambaram, who is currently in judicial custody of Enforcement Directorate (ED), will continue to remain in the Tihar jail in the national capital.

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited)