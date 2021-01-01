Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' has been given a conditional permit by the Subject Expert Committee set up by Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

The Serum Institute of India (SII) is making the vaccine Covishield developed by Oxford University and pharma major AstraZeneca.

DCGI to take the final call

The centre is looking to start giving vaccine shots from this month, once the vaccine is cleared for a final time by the DCGI.

Previously, Argentina and the United Kingdom have already given emergency use approval to Covishield and started the vaccine rollout process.

Umesh Shaligram, director (R&D), of the Serum Institute, said, "As of today, we have 75 million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. By the first week of January, we will have something around 100 million doses of the Oxford vaccine."