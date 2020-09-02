PSG'S Brazilian star Neymar has tested positive for coronavirus. The Paris Saint-Germain made the announcement on Twitter, confirming that three COVID positive cases have been reported in the squad. While PSG did not reveal the names of those who contracted the virus, but L'Equipe revealed that besides Neymar, Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes have believed to be infected by the contagion.

"Three Paris Saint-Germain players have confirmed positive Sars CoV2 tests and are subject to the appropriate health protocol," Ligue 1 club said in a statement on Wednesday. "All of the players and coaching staff will continue to undergo tests in the coming days."

Neymar and his teammates are reportedly under quarantine, following the safety protocols to avoid further spread of the virus.