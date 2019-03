Two minors died in a fire which broke out at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi on Tuesday. The incident took place at a furniture shop in a four-storey building at Abu Fazal Enclave. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

According to reports, a six-year-old boy and a seven-year-old girl died in the incident.

The Delhi Fire Services had received a call about the blaze at around 1.30 pm. The fire was brought under control by the fire tenders.

(This is a developing story, awaiting further updates)