An Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jet crashed near HAL Airport in Bengaluru on Friday. Two pilots of the Dassault Mirage 2000 managed to eject but have been reported dead.

The incident took place on Friday at 10.30 am at Yemalur, after the fighter jet developed some technical snags.

Even though both the pilots had ejected before the crash, Squadron leader Negi landed on the debris which led to his death.

Squadron leader Abrol was rushed to the military hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

The area is filled with thick black smoke caused by the crash. Police have arrived at the scene.

HAL has confirmed that the jet developed some technical difficulties which resulted in the crash.

(More details awaited)