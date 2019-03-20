A fire broke out at a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) garage in Pune on Wednesday.

The blaze has been reported from Shivneri luxury bus garage at Shindewadi. No casualties or injuries have been reported as of now.

According to the reports, 7-8 buses have been completely burnt in the fire and nearly 10 buses have been affected due to the blaze.

Two Fire tenders and two water tankers have been rushed to the spot and are trying to douse the blaze.

(This is a developing story, awaiting further updates)