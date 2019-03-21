Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) MLA Yogesh Verma was shot in the leg on Thursday, March 21, during Holi festivities at the party office in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur. The incident happened when the MLA was meeting some people and an argument broke out.

Verma, who represents Lakhimpur in the Lok Sabha, was rushed to a hospital and is reportedly said to be out of danger.

"Lakhimpur Sadar MLA Yogesh Verma was meeting some people when an argument broke out following which he was shot at. He is out of danger. He is in a state of shock and unable to give a statement right now. An investigation is underway," said S Singh, DM Lakhimpur Kheri.

A case has been registered but the police are yet to arrest the shooter.