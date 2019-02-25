A massive fire broke out at the famous hill station and tourist spot Nandi Hills near Bengaluru, Karnataka, on Monday.

According to media reports, a massive blaze has severely damaged the areas surrounding the pathways. Officials and security staff are attending to the dousing operations.

The park management is being blamed for the tragedy. The damage is yet to be ascertained.

The fire comes just two days after the Aero India 2019 fire mishap which gutted over 300 cars and the Bandipur forest fire.

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has asked the help of Indian Air force to conduct an aerial survey of the fire at the Bandipur Tiger Reserve area. He has also asked them to use choppers for the rescue operations by drawing water from the nearby Nugu Reservoir.

Large forest area has been destroyed due to the raging fire.

(awaiting further updates)