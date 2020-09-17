The newly-elected Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Gasti passed away in Bengaluru's Manipal Hospital after he was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was critically ill. The 55-year-old had tested positive for the virus on September 2nd.

Ashok Gasti was a politician and lawyer and had worked with BJP's OBC cell. Many Indian leaders have been mourning the loss.

Ashok Gasti passes away

BJP politician Ashok Gasti passed away at 10:31 p.m. on Thursday. He was admitted to Manipal hospital on September 2nd. The politician had taken his oath as a Rajya Sabha MP on July 22nd this year, making him the first from the barber community to hold the post in Karnataka. According to local media reports, the politician was in critical condition in the past few days after facing breathing issues and had comorbidities.

The Manipal Hospital had issued a statement on the minister's health earlier in the day. "Ashok Gasthi, Member of Parliament from Rajya Sabha, was admitted with severe COVID-19 pneumonia at Manipal Hospitals, Old Airport Road. He is critically ill with multi-organ failure on life support system in the Intensive care unit."

Ashok Gasti is known for having organised BJP in Raichur, Karnataka and has served as the general secretary of BJP's OBC cell as well. But as a result of his untimely death, Gasti could not attend the Parliament even for a day.

Condolences are pouring in over the demise of the BJP leader.

"Rajya Sabha MP Shri Ashok Gasti was a dedicated Karyakarta who worked hard to strengthen the Party in Karnataka. He was passionate about empowering the poor and marginalised sections of society. Anguished by his passing away. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.

"Shocked and pained on the untimely demise of Rajya Sabha MP and senior BJP leader from Karnataka, Shri Ashok Gasti ji. Over the years, he served the organization & nation in multiple roles. My deepest condolences are with his family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti," Amit Shah tweeted.