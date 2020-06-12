One person died, while two others were injured after Nepal police allegedly fired indiscriminately on Friday, June 12, in the bordering district of Sitamarhi in Bihar. The incident happened amid the ongoing border dispute between India and Nepal.

Sashastra Seema Bal IG of the Bihar region confirmed the news to the media.

Reportedly, the man was working on the farm when bullets were fired from the Nepali side of the border. The deceased, identified as 25-year-old Nageshwar Rai, was a resident of Janan Nagar Tolle Lalbandi.

The injured have been rushed to Sitamarhi Sadar Hospital for treatment.

According to the locals, 17 rounds of bullets were fired. The place of firing falls under the Nepal jurisdiction.

It is said that the firing happened after a clash between the Indian-Nepal forces at the Lalbandi-Janki Nagar border in Pipra Parsain panchayat under Sonebarsha police station of the Sitamarhi district.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)