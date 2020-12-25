A massive explosion was reported in Nashville on Friday morning. Heavy black smoke can be seen billowing into the sky. According to Metro Nashville Office of Emergency Management, a parked RV had exploded and caused damage to several buildings.

Fire tenders and police have rushed to the spot assessing the situation. The police are setting up radiation monitors to assess the situation. Several vehicles on the road also caught fire. According to the Nashville Fire PD, nearly 30 people were injured in the explosion, but none had life-threatening injuries.

"An explosion linked to a vehicle occurred at 6:30 this morning outside 166 2nd Ave N downtown. Investigation active by MNPD & federal partners," Metro Nashville PD tweeted.

This is a developing story...