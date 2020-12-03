A massive explosion was reported in southwest England on Thursday, at a warehouse in Avonmouth near Bristol. The large explosion is said to have caused multiple casualties, but no further details are available on what triggered the explosion.

South Western Ambulance Service was rushed to the site, where witnesses said the "loud explosion shook buildings."

"South Western Ambulance Service is responding to a serious incident at premises on King's Weston Lane, Avonmouth, Bristol. We have attended with multiple resources alongside fire service and police personnel," the ambulance service statement said.

Emergency services attending to the serious incident include police cars, fire trucks and a helicopter. Photos from the scene show a damaged tank.

