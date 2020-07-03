A medium-intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter scale hit the Delhi-NCR region on Friday (July 3) evening. The epicentre of the quake is said to be 63 Km southwest of Gurugram in Haryana.
A preliminary statement by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) has concurred.
Concerned agencies confirmed that an earthquake of magnitude 4.7 occurred at around 7 pm on July 03 at a depth of 35 km in Rajasthan's Alwar district, approximately 268 km from Delhi. The latitude and longitude of the epicentre have been verified as 28.00 N and 76.69 E, respectively.
People rushed out of their homes in huge numbers as the tremors were felt in the national capital. The tremors lasted for around 3-4 seconds.
There were no immediate reports of loss of life or property at the time of filing the report.
Netizens took to Twitter to share their reactions:
- Earthquake again in NCR.
- I was in the car. Thankfully, I felt no tremors this time, to freak me out any further in life. #earthquake
- Trying to maintain a fine balance between #lockdown and #earthquake
- Delhite: I won't die if I stay home #earthquake
- Anyone felt that? This #earthquake was so long that I was just waiting for it to end like
- #earthquake
After surviving 17 earthquakes in 3 months
- Earlier it was 'Pre 2020'-'Post 2020'!
Now I think it's going to be like 'Pre June 2020' & 'Post June 2020'!!
अब रहम करो!
#earthquake