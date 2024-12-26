Former Prime Minister of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh, has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. The 92-year-old statesman was taken to the emergency department of the hospital, although the specific reasons for his sudden health deterioration remain undisclosed.

Dr. Singh, who served as the Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014, has been a prominent figure in Indian politics and economics. His admission to the hospital has sparked concern among citizens and political circles alike.

According to the information released by his office, the former Prime Minister has been experiencing extreme breathlessness. This symptom led to his immediate hospitalization and subsequent transfer to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of AIIMS.

As of now, further details regarding his health condition are awaited, leaving the nation in a state of anxious anticipation. His current health situation has led to an outpouring of concern and well-wishes from across the political spectrum and the citizenry.