Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday, June 15, said that lockdown will be extended in areas of Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur from 19th June to 30th June in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic.

Although a complete lockdown will be imposed in four districts of Tamil Nadu, relaxations will be provided for essential services only:

Auto rickshaws and cabs will not be allowed, however, they can work for an emergency. In containment zones, government staff will not be coming to work. 33 per cent workforce required in government offices. Banks will be functioning on June 29-30. Ration shops will remain open from 8 am to 2 pm. All grocery stores to remain open from 6 am to 2 pm. Amma canteen and community kitchen will remain open. Meanwhile, hotels and restaurants can only sell parcel items from 6 am to 8 pm. Hospitals, Testing centers, and labs and for medical-related activities will remain open. Essential commodities shops, mobile shops to remain open from between 6 am to 2 pm. Tea shops to remain closed. No vehicles to be used to buy things within 2 kms range. Electronic Media and print media exempted.

Tamil Nadu, in the meantime, has been recording high daily numbers of Covid-19 cases. For the third day in a row, the state reported over 1,900 more coronavirus cases in a single day. According to the Tamil Nadu health department, with more than 1,974 patients reporting positive for the deadly virus in the last 24 hours, Tamil Nadu's Covid-19 count has now reached 44,661.