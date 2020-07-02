earthquake in ladakh
An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hit Ladakh on Thursday (July 2) afternoon, the National Centre for Seismology confirmed. "Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale struck 119 km North-Northwest of Kargil, Ladakh," the NCS stated.

The medium-intensity quake occurred at around 1.11 pm today.

However, there were no reports of loss of life or property at the time of filing the report.

Last week, a medium intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.5 had jolted the Ladakh region.

According to the NCS, the quake occurred at 8.15 pm at a depth of 25 kilometres. Its epicentre was in Ladakh, the Meteorological Department had said.

The Himalayan region is highly prone to earthquakes.

