An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hit Ladakh on Thursday (July 2) afternoon, the National Centre for Seismology confirmed. "Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale struck 119 km North-Northwest of Kargil, Ladakh," the NCS stated.

The medium-intensity quake occurred at around 1.11 pm today.

However, there were no reports of loss of life or property at the time of filing the report.

Last week, a medium intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.5 had jolted the Ladakh region.

According to the NCS, the quake occurred at 8.15 pm at a depth of 25 kilometres. Its epicentre was in Ladakh, the Meteorological Department had said.

The Himalayan region is highly prone to earthquakes.