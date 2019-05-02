In a major development, a college in Kerala has banned burqa inside the campus. The ban on the full face veil was imposed by the Muslim Educational Society (MES) group of institutions in Malappuram district of the state. MES group has several educational institutions under it, including engineering and medical colleges.

The president of MES institutions, Dr PK Fazal Gafoor, stated that burqa will be banned inside the college compounds from the next academic year. However, this decision by the prominent education chain in Kerala has hurt many Islamic organisations that said this is a violation of faith.

A circular was released by the educational institution on April 17, which states that face-covering veils in all schools and colleges under MES will be banned from the academic year 2019-20, stating that this decision is in regard to the Kerala High Court order.

(This is a developing story, awaiting further updates)