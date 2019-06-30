Krishnaswamy Natarajan took over as the new director general of Indian Coast Guard and replaced incumbent Rajendra Singh on Sunday, June 30. Singh is retiring after three and a half years of illustrious command.

Natarajan holds a Masters Degree in Defence and Strategic Studies from Madras University. He joined the Coast Guard on January 18, 1984.

Natarajan has held various important Command and Staff appointments, both afloat and ashore. The Flag Officer has commanded all classes of Indian Coast Guard ships viz Advanced Offshore Patrol Vessel (AOPV) Sangram, Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) Veera, Fast Patrol Vessel (FPV) Kanaklata Barua and Inshore Patrol Vessel (IPV) Chandbibi, according to reports.

An alumnus of the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, K Natarajan has specialised in Search and Rescue as well as Maritime Safety and Port Operations, at the US Coast Guard Reserve Training Centre, Yorktown, Virginia. He is also a recipient of President Tatrakshak Medal (Distinguished Service) in 2011 and Tatrakshak Medal (Meritorious) in 1996.