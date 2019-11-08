In a great story for Indian sports, two para athletes of the country – Sandeep Chaudhary and Sumit – have set new world records in their respective category en route to winning gold and silver in the World Para Athletics Championships taking place in Dubai.

In a period of 40 seconds, both athletes came up with throws that shattered the old records. First it was Sumit who came up with a throw of 62.88 in the F64 category to create his world record. Then, the very next throw, from Sandeep, went even further, at 66.18 – a world record in F44 category.

These throws firmly established the two Indians in the lead and there was no chasing them down. The person in the bronze medal position – Roman Novak of Ukraine – got a distance of 57.36, his personal best but nowhere close to the mark that the Indians achieved.

It has to be mentioned here that this performance from the two javelin throwers was even more remarkable considering that they were expected to not just win medals but do so in style. To deal with the pressure of expectations, that too on such a big stage, is a big achievement. India is very proud of these two sons of the soil.