After the monumental achievement of Sandeep Chaudhary and Sumit in winning gold and silver in the men's javelin throw F64 event of World Para Athletics Championship and doing so while creating world records, two more medals have come in India's kitty.

On Sunday, Sundar Singh Gurjar and Ajeet Singh earned another gold and bronze respectively in the javelin throw's F46 category. This has taken India to the joint 10th position in the medals tally alongside Uzbekistan.

Gurjar, who hails from the Karauli district in Rajasthan, gained fame when he broke the world record in the national championships. Ajeet, on the other hand, is a Ph.D student and is on course to earn his doctorate before the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo next year.

With India securing four medals in this championship, the chances of the Indian contingent bettering their past performances in next years Paralympics looks bright. Let's hope that all four men who have medalled here keep up their form.

With Deepa Malik already having announced her intention of not participating in the 2020 event, these men would be in the spotlight.