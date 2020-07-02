After a long battle with the deadly coronavirus, the Indian Army's EME Eastern Command, Brigadier Vikas Samyal passed away on Thursday, July 2, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He is survived by wife and two daughters, who had recovered from coronavirus infection.

Meanwhile, India's coronavirus tally has crossed the 6 lakh-mark with a spike of around 19,000 cases in one day. Fresh cases of the virus were reported from New Delhi, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. The death toll due to coronavirus in India today was over 17,800.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)